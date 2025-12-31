New Signing Confirmed! Former Kaizer Chiefs coach brings highly-rated midfielder to PSL club to replace ex-Orlando Pirates star

The new signing's arrival at Usuthu expands the list of players from Zimbabwe, as Mushore and Benhura will join compatriot Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, who signed for the club in June this year.

At AmaZulu, Ngwenya became a key figure and was even considered for international assignments. Former Warriors head coach Michael Nees admitted Ngwenya's rise gave him a selection headache.

"There was a tight call between Thando and Machope. Although Machope had a very good run, Thando has also been exceptional," Nees explained in a previous interview.

"Thando made a statement, and that’s the reaction you want as a coach from a player. Tymon also made a statement — you go to the game, and he scores two goals. He shows the coach that you made a mistake. ‘Take me.’ And that’s a fact, so I didn’t hesitate," he added.

"But we had to wait to check all the other players. Thando has done very well, and we hope he can continue with the same work with us."

Just like Ngwenya, Mushore hopes to have a successful era at the Durban outfit. Usuthu has been home to other talents from Highlanders that include Tapuwa Kapini and Mkhokheli Dube.

Ephraim 'John Barnes' Mwale, a player with Zimbabwean roots, was also part of the Usuthu setup.

The January transfer window will prove to be a challenging period for Bosso, as Highlanders are famously known, given that they are fighting to keep Melikhaya Ncube.

Ncube is said to be on the radar of Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees, Bulawayo Chiefs, and his contract is understood to be expiring at midnight, which is a matter of hours.