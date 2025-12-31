New Signing Confirmed! Former Kaizer Chiefs coach brings highly-rated midfielder to PSL club to replace ex-Orlando Pirates star
AmaZulu secure midfielder's service
Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu have signed promising midfielder Mason Mushore from Zimbabwean giants Highlanders FC.
Highlanders confirmed they have reached an agreement with Usuthu over the 23-year-old, and the deal will be completed on January 1, 2026.
Alongside Ngezi Platinum Stars player Takunda Benhura, Mushore has been linked with a move to the Durban-based club, and finally, Arthur Zwane will have him.
Move confirmed
The Club confirms that it has reached an agreement with AmaZulu FC for the permanent transfer of Mason Mushore, effective 1 January 2026," the club confirmed in a statement.
“We are immensely grateful to Mason for his commitment, passion, and outstanding contributions during his time with us. Thank you for the memories.
"We wish you nothing but the very best as you embark on this exciting new chapter of your career."
More talents at AmaZulu from Zim
The new signing's arrival at Usuthu expands the list of players from Zimbabwe, as Mushore and Benhura will join compatriot Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, who signed for the club in June this year.
At AmaZulu, Ngwenya became a key figure and was even considered for international assignments. Former Warriors head coach Michael Nees admitted Ngwenya's rise gave him a selection headache.
"There was a tight call between Thando and Machope. Although Machope had a very good run, Thando has also been exceptional," Nees explained in a previous interview.
"Thando made a statement, and that’s the reaction you want as a coach from a player. Tymon also made a statement — you go to the game, and he scores two goals. He shows the coach that you made a mistake. ‘Take me.’ And that’s a fact, so I didn’t hesitate," he added.
"But we had to wait to check all the other players. Thando has done very well, and we hope he can continue with the same work with us."
Just like Ngwenya, Mushore hopes to have a successful era at the Durban outfit. Usuthu has been home to other talents from Highlanders that include Tapuwa Kapini and Mkhokheli Dube.
Ephraim 'John Barnes' Mwale, a player with Zimbabwean roots, was also part of the Usuthu setup.
The January transfer window will prove to be a challenging period for Bosso, as Highlanders are famously known, given that they are fighting to keep Melikhaya Ncube.
Ncube is said to be on the radar of Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees, Bulawayo Chiefs, and his contract is understood to be expiring at midnight, which is a matter of hours.
How Motshwari left AmaZulu
The 34-year-old signed for the club after leaving Orlando Pirates two seasons ago as a free agent, and details regarding his exit remained sketchy.
Motshwari made seven appearances under Zwane across different competitions this season. He was seen as a crucial addition to the team due to his experience.
In those seven games, he started in three of them, and he was a prominent figure in the 18-man matchday squads.
Reports indicated his exit could have been contributed to by off-field issues before both parties agreed to part ways in October.
“Sadly, Ben has been released by the club in lieu of dismissible disciplinary breaches,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirmed that Motshwari was indeed leaving the club when he was contacted by SABC Sports.
Motshwari joined Orbit College last month and he is set to be registered with the PSL next month.
The experienced midfielder is a PSL title winner, an achievement recorded during his time at the defunct Bidvest Wits under Gavin Hunt in 2017.