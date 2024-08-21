'A new low' - Social media explodes as Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher, sign Joao Felix & ruthlessly exile both Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell all in one bonkers day
Chelsea have been accused of reaching a "new low" after a chaotic day at Stamford Bridge, with one player leaving, two exiled and another joining.
- Chelsea sold Gallagher and signed Felix from Atletico
- Blues criticised by fans on social media for the deal
- Sterling and Chilwell treatment also controversial