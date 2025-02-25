New Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie reveals touching message from 'football dad' Arsene Wenger as ex-Arsenal striker looks to follow in footsteps of legendary manager
New Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie revealed that he has received a touching message from "football dad" Arsene Wenger following his appointment.
- Van Persie named as Feyenoord coach
- Avoided an Emirates return in the UCL draw
- Still in touch with "football dad" Wenger