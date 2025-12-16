New Chelsea signing set to undergo surgery ahead of Stamford Bridge move

Quenda, who has played under Ruben Amorim briefly at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, was closely linked with a move to Manchester United as the Portuguese reportedly wanted to reunite with the wonderkid at Old Trafford. However, complications arose regarding finances and future plans, leading to the Red Devils ultimately stepping back from the deal. One of the primary hurdles in United’s pursuit of Quenda was the €60 million (£51m/$66m) valuation Sporting placed on the youngster. With INEOS now overseeing football operations at the club, there has been a clear focus on recruiting younger talent, but spending such a substantial sum on a teenager with limited experience proved a significant sticking point. The club’s decision was also influenced by the signing of Patrick Dorgu last January, a promising 20-year-old left-footed wing-back who was acquired for roughly half of Quenda’s price.

Chelsea took advantage of United's hesitation and acted decisively to snap up the Portuguese talent. The London club conducted what has been described as a "secret blitz" at Sporting, ensuring that the teenager was secured before the transfer window officially opened in the summer of 2025. While the deal was formally completed during the last window, the two clubs agreed that the wing-back would stay in his current club until the summer of 2026.