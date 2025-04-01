David Beckham Rebecca LoosGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'I never lied' - Rebecca Loos claims David Beckham 'massively played' her in bombshell new interview as Man Utd legend's alleged ex-mistress lifts lid on Ronaldo birthday party snub

D. BeckhamReal MadridManchester UnitedShowbizEnglandLaLiga

David Beckham’s alleged former mistress, Rebecca Loos, claims she “never lied” and was “massively played” by the Manchester United legend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-England captain moved to Spain in 2003
  • Loos worked as his PA during that time
  • Maintains that she was involved in an affair
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱