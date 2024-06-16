Ronaldinho World Cup trophy Brazil 2002Getty
Chris Burton

‘I would never abandon Brazilian football’ – World Cup & Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho clears up criticism confusion after appearing to take aim at Copa America class of 2024

BrazilCopa AmericaBarcelonaRonaldinho

World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho has cleared up the confusion regarding supposed criticism that he aimed at the Brazil national team.

  • Selecao preparing for major tournament
  • National hero is backing their cause
  • Has highlighted harsh words of others
