'Nervous' Asanele Velebayi ready for CAF Confederation Cup debut against 'Al Ahly-like Al Masry' but hopes Kaizer Chiefs teammates will come through for him
From ABC Motsepe League to CAF Confederation Cup
At the end of the 2024/25 season, South Africa international winger Asanele Velebayi did not imagine playing in the country's top tier again, at least not for some time.
His team, Cape Town Spurs, had just been relegated to the South African third-tier league following their struggles. However, Kaizer Chiefs gave the versatile attacker a lifeline when they went all out to secure the player they had been chasing for some time.
“I’m a young man from Cape Town, originally from the Eastern Cape,” Velebayi told Chiefs media during his unveiling.
“I can’t even describe the feeling. When I heard the news that I was officially joining Kaizer Chiefs, the first thing I did was call my mother and family to share the good news. I was so happy. It has always been my dream to come here and I aim to make the most of this amazing opportunity,” he added.
“I started playing football at a very young age, around seven or eight, following in the footsteps of my two brothers. My first team was in the township where I’m from, Phillipi. When I was 11, I joined Ajax Cape Town, which is now Cape Town Spurs, and I have been with them the whole time until now.
“I can play on the right, and as a number 10 as well, but my favoured position is wide on the left as a winger. I want to thank the supporters for the warm welcome I have received. I really hope we all have a wonderful season together,” Velebayi concluded.
Velebayi to start against Al Masry
In the absence of the injured Glody Lilepo and Gaston Sirion, Velebayi might start against Al Masry on Sunday in the continental outing.
To date, the Bafana Bafana winger has made one competitive appearance for the Glamour Boys, but he did just enough to prove his quality. It explains why he made the squad for the weekend assignment.
Goalkeepers: Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma.
Defenders: Thabiso Monyane, Dillon Solomons, Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, Given Msimango, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel.
Midfielders: Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, George Matlou, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Asanele Velebayi, Pule Mmodi
Forwards: Etiosa Ighodaro, Ashley Du Preez, Flavio Da Silva.
Velebayi banking on teammates
This is the first time Velebayi will feature in continental assignments. He has conceded he is nervous but believes his teammates will help him deliver against a difficult opponent he has likened to Al Ahly.
"Obviously it's a big moment for me, it's my first time travelling to Africa, to Egypt, and I know it's going to be difficult but I'm looking forward to it," he told the media.
"I've watched the tournament before and I know it's difficult, but we're looking forward to it as a team. For me, obviously, I'm a bit nervous.
"But there are guys in the team with experience – Beeza [Brandon Petersen], Bruce Bvuma and all the guys that have been helping me closely, and I trust them," Velebayi added.
"We've watched them, they're a top team. To be honest, they are on the same level as Al [Ahly], who we know is a top team, so it's going to be a difficult one.
"We've watched their videos and the whole week we've been preparing, and we know it's going to be a difficult game," he concluded.
Why getting a result on Sunday is important
As stated above, Group D will not be a walk in the park for the Premier Soccer League outfit, and a positive result in Egypt will boost their confidence.
Zamalek will be next in line, meaning if they lose in Suez, then they will be under massive pressure to beat the White Castle.