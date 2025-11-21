'Nervous' Asanele Velebayi ready for CAF Confederation Cup debut against 'Al Ahly-like Al Masry' but hopes Kaizer Chiefs teammates will come through for him

At the end of the 2024/25 season, South Africa international winger Asanele Velebayi did not imagine playing in the country's top tier again, at least not for some time.

His team, Cape Town Spurs, had just been relegated to the South African third-tier league following their struggles. However, Kaizer Chiefs gave the versatile attacker a lifeline when they went all out to secure the player they had been chasing for some time.

“I’m a young man from Cape Town, originally from the Eastern Cape,” Velebayi told Chiefs media during his unveiling.

“I can’t even describe the feeling. When I heard the news that I was officially joining Kaizer Chiefs, the first thing I did was call my mother and family to share the good news. I was so happy. It has always been my dream to come here and I aim to make the most of this amazing opportunity,” he added.

“I started playing football at a very young age, around seven or eight, following in the footsteps of my two brothers. My first team was in the township where I’m from, Phillipi. When I was 11, I joined Ajax Cape Town, which is now Cape Town Spurs, and I have been with them the whole time until now.

“I can play on the right, and as a number 10 as well, but my favoured position is wide on the left as a winger. I want to thank the supporters for the warm welcome I have received. I really hope we all have a wonderful season together,” Velebayi concluded.