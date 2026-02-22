Nedbank Cup Wrap: Sekhukhune United outwit University of Pretoria to join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns slayers in quarter-finals
University of Pretoria 0-1 Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final after a 1-0 win over the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium.
A stunning long-range strike from Vuyo Letlapa in the second half was enough to send Babina Noko through to the last eight.
Jacksa Spears 1-0 CR Vasco Da Gama
Jacksa Spears also booked a place in the next phase of the domestic competition by beating CR Vasco Da Gama 1-0 at Mxolisi Stadium.
Spears progressed thanks to a goal by Itumeleng Olyn.
Milford FC 3-0 Mkhambathi FC
At Umhlathuze Stadium, Milford FC registered a convincing 3-0 win over Mkhambathi FC.
Bulelani Sigomoshe, Siphosephu Ndlabi, and Tony Mbunga scored to ensure Milford FC will be among the quarter-finalists this season.
Who else advanced to the quarter-finals?
PSL sides Durban City, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy, as well as second-tier side Casric Stars, booked their places in the last eight on Saturday.
These teams will be fighting for financial rewards as well as a place in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
Big Three out
The competition has served some entertainment and shocking results at the same time. Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were eliminated.
Pirates, whose quadruple dream ended on Saturday, were frustrated by Casric Stars, who pushed the game to post-match penalties and won by a margin of 5-4.
Downs, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by TS Galaxy. The win came just days after the Tshwane giants had registered crucial wins against MC Alger and Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League and PSL, respectively.
Amakhosi had been eliminated in the previous phase by Stellenbosch.