Nedbank Cup Wrap: Sekhukhune United outwit University of Pretoria to join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns slayers in quarter-finals

The competition has served some entertainment and shocking results at the same time. Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were eliminated.

Pirates, whose quadruple dream ended on Saturday, were frustrated by Casric Stars, who pushed the game to post-match penalties and won by a margin of 5-4.

Downs, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by TS Galaxy. The win came just days after the Tshwane giants had registered crucial wins against MC Alger and Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League and PSL, respectively.

Amakhosi had been eliminated in the previous phase by Stellenbosch.