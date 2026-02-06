Nedbank Cup Wrap: Chippa United join holders Kaizer Chiefs in the cold as Durban City taste glory to advance to Round of 16

Vasco Da Gama made it to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup following their 4-1 win against Luthuli Brigades at the Athlone Stadium on Friday night.

It took the visitors just six minutes to get their goal as Mkhabela Ntshuxeko found the back of the net. But five minutes later, the hosts were back into the game as TJ Diedericks beat the goalkeeper.

The attacker completed his brace in the 57th minute, before Tauriq Dien made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.

Vasco Da Gama then got their fourth in the 83rd minute thanks to Michel Phigeland.