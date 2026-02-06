Nedbank Cup Wrap: Chippa United join holders Kaizer Chiefs in the cold as Durban City taste glory to advance to Round of 16
Durban City 0-0 (Pens 3-1) Chippa United
Durban City had to rely on penalties to eliminate Chippa United in a closely contested fixture at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday night.
With nothing to differentiate the teams in both regulation and extra time, the game had to be decided by penalties, and the Citizens claimed a 3-2 win to advance.
Vasco Da Gama 4-1 Luthuli Brigades
Vasco Da Gama made it to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup following their 4-1 win against Luthuli Brigades at the Athlone Stadium on Friday night.
It took the visitors just six minutes to get their goal as Mkhabela Ntshuxeko found the back of the net. But five minutes later, the hosts were back into the game as TJ Diedericks beat the goalkeeper.
The attacker completed his brace in the 57th minute, before Tauriq Dien made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.
Vasco Da Gama then got their fourth in the 83rd minute thanks to Michel Phigeland.
- Backpage
Who else has made the Round of 16?
The first outfit to make the Round of 16 were Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Gomora United 2-1 on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The biggest story of the evening, however, was the elimination of the defending champions Kaizer Chiefs at the hands of Stellenbosch at the DHL Stadium.
Stellies, under former Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt, claimed a 2-1 win to advance.
Have a look at the remaining fixtures
Here are the games for the weekend: