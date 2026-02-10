Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Wrap: More salt on Kaizer Chiefs' wound as ex-Amakhosi tactician guides his team to last 16

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane led his team, AmaZulu, past 10-man Polokwane City on Tuesday night at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Taariq Fielies needed just 10 minutes to put Usuthu in front before it got better for the visitors, thanks to the sending off of Monty Batlhabane.

However, it did not deter Rise and Shine from pushing for an equaliser, which came in the stroke of halftime courtesy of Lebohang Nkaki.

The game went to extra time, where AmaZulu struck in the 113th minute thanks to Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, to send his team to the next phase.