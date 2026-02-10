Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Wrap: More salt on Kaizer Chiefs' wound as ex-Amakhosi tactician guides his team to last 16
Polokwane City 1-2 AmaZulu
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane led his team, AmaZulu, past 10-man Polokwane City on Tuesday night at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Taariq Fielies needed just 10 minutes to put Usuthu in front before it got better for the visitors, thanks to the sending off of Monty Batlhabane.
However, it did not deter Rise and Shine from pushing for an equaliser, which came in the stroke of halftime courtesy of Lebohang Nkaki.
The game went to extra time, where AmaZulu struck in the 113th minute thanks to Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, to send his team to the next phase.
Soweto Super United 1-1 (Pens 3-4) Milford FC
At Dobsonville Stadium, hosts Soweto Super United were sent home by Milford FC to grab the Round of 16 ticket in another midweek fixture.
In a match that saw both teams have a player sent off, Sifiso Mdluli gave the visitors an advantage in the 31st minute.
However, SSA M-17 responded in the 43rd minute courtesy of Thapelo Tshilo. With no team getting the second goal in both regulation and extra time, the game had to be decided by penalties, where Milford advanced after winning 4-3.
Teams that have made the Round of 16
Stellenbosch FC, Mamelodi Sundowns, CR Vasco da Gama, Durban City, Orlando Pirates, Upington City, Sekhukhune United, Jacksa Spears, Casric Stars, Golden Arrows, TS Galaxy, University of Pretoria, Mkhambathi FC, and Richards Bay had initially advanced.
When is the Round of 16 draw?
Teams will know their next opponent when the draw is conducted on Wednesday, February 11, from 19h00 SAT.