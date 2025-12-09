Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marcelo Allende, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs high-profile players set to face Carling Knockout champions Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have been doing well domestically after their CAF Champions League exit at the hands of Saint Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Three months ago, they won the MTN8 after beating Stellenbosch in the final; they became the only team in the competition's history.

The Buccaneers followed it up with a good run in the Premier Soccer League, where they have been placed first on the table with 28 points from 12 games played, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.

Their final official competitive game of the year, before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), was on Saturday, December 6, where they played Marumo Gallants. Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the match in extra time to hand his team the trophy.

By virtue of winning the competition, they got a chance to play against the Carling All-Stars select team on Saturday, December 13, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.