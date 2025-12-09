Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marcelo Allende, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs high-profile players set to face Carling Knockout champions Orlando Pirates
How Pirates got their ticket for Carling Label Cup
Orlando Pirates have been doing well domestically after their CAF Champions League exit at the hands of Saint Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Three months ago, they won the MTN8 after beating Stellenbosch in the final; they became the only team in the competition's history.
The Buccaneers followed it up with a good run in the Premier Soccer League, where they have been placed first on the table with 28 points from 12 games played, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.
Their final official competitive game of the year, before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), was on Saturday, December 6, where they played Marumo Gallants. Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the match in extra time to hand his team the trophy.
By virtue of winning the competition, they got a chance to play against the Carling All-Stars select team on Saturday, December 13, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Who made the Carling All Stars?
The players are voted on by the fans, as per the set guidelines. With the AFCON coming, the players who were selected to take part in the competition were left out.
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns players made up a big number of the players that will be involved.
The Soweto giants, Amakhosi, produced Brandon Petersen, Thulani Mabaso, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Naledi Hlongwane.
The defending Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have Vincent Sithole, Thabo Nkabinde, Marcelo Allende, and Arthur Sales.
Other players in the first XI are Siwelele FC's Keabetswe Khonyane, Sikhosonke Langa from Sekhukhune United, and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who is now playing for Marumo Gallants.
Who will coach All-Stars?
Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been voted as the Carling Black Label Cup All-Stars head coach and will face Orlando Pirates in the final.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso and Stellenbosch's Steve Barker had been nominated for elections, but Mngqithi prevailed.
The 54-year-old tactician garnered 20259 to emerge as the winner, according to Golden Arrows.
Abdeslam Ouaddou was also contesting for this position, but after Pirates won the Carling Knockout, he technically became ineligible, as he would not play against his side.
“For the club, you have to be proud to have such number of players in the national team,” said Ouaddou about his players dominating the Bafana squad.
“You have to give credit to the club, we are working for the nation. And we have the duty to have results for the club but we have to prepare [the players] for the nation because soon, they will go to AFCON. “So, we have to offer the much-competitive players to represent the nation.
“We are the disposal of the country and the coach of the national team. We have to work like that and to give good players who can perform for the national team players. I’m very happy for them."
Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng are in the Bafana squad heading to Morocco.
An entertaining game, but who will win?
Last season, Magesi, who were the surprise winners, fell 2-1 against All Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup, which was well attended.
This will be a massive opportunity for Pirates' fringe players to prove they are good enough to be involved regularly by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Most of his starting lineup, including goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Oswin Appollis, and Relebohile Mofokeng, among others, are in the squad selected for AFCON.