Former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor beats Miguel Cardoso and Steve Barker to become All-Stars coach to face Orlando Pirates in Carling Black Label Cup

Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been elected as the Carling Black Label Cup All-Stars head coach and will face Orlando Pirates in the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso and Stellenbosch's Steve Barker had been nominated for elections, but Mngqithi prevailed.

The 54-year-old tactician garnered 20259 to emerge as the winner, according to Golden Arrows.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was also contesting for this position, but after Pirates won the Carling Knockout, he technically became ineligible, as he would not play against his side.