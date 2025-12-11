Getty Images
Wonderkid Nathan De Cat reveals stance on January Anderlecht exit amid Tottenham and Aston Villa interest
De Cat invites interest from Spurs, Aston Villa and Bundesliga sides
De Cat has emerged as one of the most coveted young midfielders in Europe, prompting significant transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton as the January window approaches. The Premier League trio have been monitoring the 17-year-old’s rapid progression since he broke into Anderlecht’s first team earlier this year and established himself as a key figure in Belgium’s most successful club. Reports have suggested valuations between €20 million (£17.5m) and €35 million (£30.6m), but Anderlecht have no desire to sell mid-season, especially with the player under contract until 2027 and central to their long-term sporting project.
Despite the outside noise, De Cat has shown no inclination to entertain a move at this stage of his development, choosing instead to remain focused on his role at Anderlecht. His physical profile, tactical intelligence and mature performances have attracted rave reviews, yet he has maintained a grounded approach as speculation intensifies around him. Even as scouts from the Premier League and Bundesliga track his performances closely, De Cat's priority remains consistent minutes and steady progression, where he currently feels supported and settled.
The interest from England joins what has already been a fierce transfer battle across Europe, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also keeping tabs on the teenager.
De Cat not interested in leaving Anderlecht in January
Speaking to Nieuwsblad, the 17-year-old left no doubt about where he stands: “I have no intention of leaving in the winter.”
He went on to explain why contract talks and transfer interest are currently not occupying his mind: “I’m not personally concerned with the interested clubs, nor with that contract extension. My parents are looking into that and are keeping me well away from it.”
De Cat also made clear that his focus is on long-term improvement rather than deadlines or career milestones: “A career plan? I’m not the type to think I have to achieve this or that within a year or so. My only concern is getting better every day, always raising the bar. My role models are Declan Rice of Arsenal and Rodri of Man City. To reach that level, I have to work hard. Again: the only thing that matters is the next match.”
De Cat's meteoric rise with Anderlecht this season
De Cat’s rapid rise at Anderlecht has been one of the standout stories of Belgian football this season, with the midfielder already surpassing 1,300 senior minutes by the age of 17. His combination of technical control, reading of the game and dominant physicality — especially for a player standing 1.92m tall — has drawn comparisons to a young Sergio Busquets, while scouts have highlighted his unusual maturity in high-pressure environments. For Anderlecht, his development has been a major validation of their youth-first approach, and they see him as a central pillar in their rebuild.
Interest from abroad was inevitable, with Tottenham and Aston Villa particularly intrigued by his profile and long-term potential. Spurs are seeking dynamic young midfielders capable of playing in Thomas Frank's system, while Villa believe he could eventually be a Premier League-level anchor beside Boubacar Kamara. Brighton’s model of recruiting elite young talent also makes them a natural fit, though they may struggle to match the financial muscle of their rivals if a bidding war erupts in future.
However, the Premier League is not the only destination being discussed. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are widely seen as the most strategically aligned clubs for De Cat’s next step, given their track record of developing teenage talent into world-class midfielders. Dortmund have even been tipped as favourites due to personal connections in Germany and an existing pathway for Belgian prospects, though Anderlecht believe the best thing for the teenager is to remain in Brussels for at least another full season.
De Cat expected to stay at Anderlecht until summer 2026
Anderlecht expect De Cat to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025/26 season, with their stance reinforced by his own desire to stay and continue developing without external distractions. His performances over the next six months will likely shape the scale of interest heading into the summer, when clubs across England and Germany are expected to return with more concrete offers. For now, the teenager’s focus remains entirely on improving game by game, and Anderlecht plan to build their midfield around him as long as possible.
If the Premier League clubs want to prise him away, they will need to both meet Anderlecht’s valuation and convince a player who has made it abundantly clear that timing and development matter more to him than a fast-track move.
