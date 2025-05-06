Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Nasreddine Nabi warns against putting Kaizer Chiefs players under high demand ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates - 'If you reach the red line of pressure, the result is negative'

CupKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueN. NabiLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesLamontville Golden Arrows

The former Young Africans tactician is confident that the Glamour Boys are ready to see off Bucs, especially after falling in the last game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs and Pirates to clash in Durban
  • Nabi shields Amakhosi players
  • Bucs warned Chiefs confident despite derby defeat
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches