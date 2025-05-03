PSL Record Equalling Defeat For Amakhosi! Nasreddine Nabi believes Kaizer Chiefs were robbed as 'there is a penalty that should have been given' in Soweto Derby clash and Tunisian coach rues a 'gift that we gave to' Orlando Pirates
Apart from feeling that decision went against them, the North African tactician says Amakhosi should also blame themselves for losing.
- Chiefs lose derby
- Pirates fight back after early setback
- Nabi apportions blame