Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Nasreddine Nabi vents his frustrations at Mfundo Vilakazi and Kaizer Chiefs’ youngsters after defeat to SuperSport United

The Amakhosi mentor urged youngsters to make full use of the chances that the get in a game in order to win games.

  • We controlled practically the whole game
  • Youngsters to sharpen their finishing
  • Amakhosi lose to Supersport United
