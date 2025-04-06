Nasreddine Nabi to sign utility player during upcoming transfer window? Europe-based Bafana Bafana star reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest in him as he considers returning home
The versatile star who turned 31 on Friday has never played PSL football and has been in Europe for 11 years now.
- Chiefs have bee scouting for quality players
- They approached Phete
- The midfielder-cum-defender opens up on Chiefs' move
