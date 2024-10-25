Nasreddine Nabi and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Nasreddine Nabi reveals how he plans to end Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought - 'We know our strategy'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedN. Nabi

The Soweto giants are bidding to get back to glory days and win their first piece of silverware since 2015.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs have not won a trophy in nine years
  • Nabi is tasked to end that trophy drought
  • But he is not yet convinced by his squad
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below