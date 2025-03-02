Nasreddine Nabi reveals being approached by clubs offering 'three times than the salary I receive' at Kaizer Chiefs, warns Amakhosi fans - 'People talk too much, I’m not here for the money, I know what I'm doing'
The Soweto giants' tactician has had to deal with the pressure coming from the success-starved and ever-demanding fans.
- Chiefs have been struggling in the PSL campaign
- That has seen Nabi facing some fierce criticism
- He hits back at his critics amid revelations of being sought after