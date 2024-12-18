Nasreddine Nabi outlines Kaizer Chiefs' biggest problem as PSL title slips out of their reach - 'We lack a little bit of power, the type of players who can shoot, who can make decisions'
The Tunisian is battling to steer the Soweto giants back to being serious contenders for trophies and now makes an honest admission.
- Chiefs have been struggling this season
- They are losing footing in the PSL title race
- Nabi states what their problem is