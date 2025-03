The Soweto giants continue to struggle in the PSL, complicating their chances of finishing the season in the top three.

Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Although they remain eighth on the table, the Soweto giants' season is getting more difficult.

They have now gone for three straight league games without winning and GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the latest result.