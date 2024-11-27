Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Seth Willis

Nasreddine Nabi lauds Kaizer Chiefs management for Rushwin Dortley's signing - 'He is a big player'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer ChiefsRichards BayR. DortleyN. Nabi

The Amakhosi tactician is confident his center-back will hit greater heights at the club once he realises his full potential.

  • Dortley has been a hit at Chiefs and Bafana
  • He has featured in every competitive game this season
  • Nabi rates the South African
