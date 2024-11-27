Nasreddine Nabi lauds Kaizer Chiefs management for Rushwin Dortley's signing - 'He is a big player'

BackpageSeth WillisNasreddine Nabi lauds Kaizer Chiefs management for Rushwin Dortley's signing - 'He is a big player'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer ChiefsRichards BayR. DortleyN. NabiThe Amakhosi tactician is confident his center-back will hit greater heights at the club once he realises his full potential.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDortley has been a hit at Chiefs and BafanaHe has featured in every competitive game this seasonNabi rates the South AfricanFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱