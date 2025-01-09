Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Nasreddine Nabi justifies why Mfundo Vilakazi is not ready to start for Kaizer Chiefs & explains Bradley Cross' sub after half-an-hour

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsB. Cross

The youngster played a crucial role in helping the Glamour Boys secure their first PSL win in 2025 at the FNB Stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The youngster started the game from the bench
  • He made a massive impact after his introduction
  • Nabi explains why the teen did not start the game
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱