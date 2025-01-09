Nasreddine Nabi justifies why Mfundo Vilakazi is not ready to start for Kaizer Chiefs & explains Bradley Cross' sub after half-an-hour

BackpageSeth WillisNasreddine Nabi justifies why Mfundo Vilakazi is not ready to start for Kaizer Chiefs & explains Bradley Cross' sub after half-an-hourPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsB. CrossThe youngster played a crucial role in helping the Glamour Boys secure their first PSL win in 2025 at the FNB Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe youngster started the game from the benchHe made a massive impact after his introductionNabi explains why the teen did not start the gameFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱