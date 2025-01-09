Steve Barker accuses Kaizer Chiefs bench of deliberately slowing the game down & scoring lucky goals - 'They created chaos'

BackpageSeth WillisSteve Barker accuses Kaizer Chiefs bench of deliberately slowing the game down & scoring lucky goals - 'They created chaos'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCKaizer ChiefsStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsS. BarkerN. NabiThe Stellies tactician saw his team lose a 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 against the Glamour Boys on Wednesday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStellies played Chiefs away in the PSLThey fell to Amakhosi despite taking an early leadBarker now faults the Glamour Boys' benchFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱