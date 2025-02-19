Nasreddine Nabi justifies shock Pule Mmodi decision during Kaizer Chiefs' hammering by SuperSport United - 'If I had the chance to substitute six or seven players, I could have done it... he was not in the game and he was tired'
The 31-year-old started against Matsatsantsa but was surprisingly substituted in the first half.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chiefs faced SuperSport on Tuesday
- Mmodi was surprisingly subbed in the first half
- Coach Nabi defends the decision
🟢📱