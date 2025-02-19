Pule Mmodi and Sipho Chaine, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Nasreddine Nabi justifies shock Pule Mmodi decision during Kaizer Chiefs' hammering by SuperSport United - 'If I had the chance to substitute six or seven players, I could have done it... he was not in the game and he was tired'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRoyal AM vs Kaizer ChiefsRoyal AMP. MmodiN. NabiM. Shabalala

The 31-year-old started against Matsatsantsa but was surprisingly substituted in the first half.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs faced SuperSport on Tuesday
  • Mmodi was surprisingly subbed in the first half
  • Coach Nabi defends the decision
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match