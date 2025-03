The Soweto giants suffered a second successive PSL defeat as Masandawana continued their winning streak.

Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored a classy goal that separated the two sides as Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the table.

Fans reacted to that result and GOAL takes a look at what they were discussing.