The Soweto giants failed to build on on their midweek victory over Richards Bay when they were held by Thwihli Thwahla.

Kaizer Chiefs surrendered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was a match the Soweto giants were let down by some horrendous defending especially on the part of Given Msimango and Rushwin Dortley.

Fans reacted to the Amakhosi match and GOAL runs through some of the comments.