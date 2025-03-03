Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage
Michael Madyira

Nasreddine Nabi apologises following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, makes plea to Amakhosi fans - 'This is a temporary thing... don't panic'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FCMagesi FCN. Nabi

Amakhosi succumbed to defeat by Masandawana for the third time this season and that has left the Soweto giants' coach in an uncomfortable spot.

  • Amakhosi lost to Sundowns again
  • It further complicated their PSL campaign
  • Nabi reassures Amakhosi fans
