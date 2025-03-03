Nasreddine Nabi apologises following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, makes plea to Amakhosi fans - 'This is a temporary thing... don't panic'

Amakhosi succumbed to defeat by Masandawana for the third time this season and that has left the Soweto giants' coach in an uncomfortable spot.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amakhosi lost to Sundowns again

It further complicated their PSL campaign

Nabi reassures Amakhosi fans 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱