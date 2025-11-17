Napoli line up January swoop for Feyenoord star Quinten Timber after Kevin De Bruyne injury blow

According to CalcioNapoli24, Napoli’s interest in Timber comes at a moment of necessity and opportunity. The injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have left glaring gaps in Antonio Conte’s midfield which he has centred around power, transitions and constant vertical threat. Conte’s teams are at their best when the midfield can win duels, initiate forward bursts, and maintain tactical discipline, and Timber fits that profile with remarkable precision.

Timber’s blend of physicality, technical comfort and relentless work rate is exactly what Napoli currently lack. His ability to tackle high up the pitch, break lines with confident passing, and contribute directly to goals makes him a rare multi-phase midfielder. In Feyenoord’s title-winning seasons, he excelled in both defensive recoveries and attacking progression, ranking among the best in Europe in attacking. Conte sees him as the ideal player to restore balance in a midfield disrupted by injuries, capable of playing as a box-to-box engine, an aggressive ball-winner or even a third man arriving late in transitions.

Most importantly, his contract expiry in 2026 gives Napoli a strategic advantage. Feyenoord cannot afford to lose their captain for free next summer, making January the most realistic window for a deal.