Napoli hold talks with Freiburg youngster amid impressive Bundesliga displays

The report describe Napoli’s interest as “the most concrete” so far. The Serie A side reportedly view Manzambi as a key part of their long-term plans and have already opened conversations regarding a potential future deal. However, Freiburg hold all negotiating power with Manzambi is contracted until 2030 and does not have a release clause, meaning only a major offer would force the club to consider a sale.

Manzambi joined Freiburg’s U19 setup in 2023, earned promotion to the senior team within a year, and has now become one of the Bundesliga’s most intriguing young midfielders, a trajectory that has not gone unnoticed in Naples.

Sky’s report indicates that Manzambi has received “numerous transfer offers”, but Napoli have moved fastest and with the clearest intent. Their scouting department has closely monitored his development, especially his ability to operate as advanced midfielder, a versatility that has made him invaluable to Freiburg.

With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined for months after recent injuries, Napoli see Manzambi as a dynamic midfield presence who can fill multiple roles. In his breakout season, Manzambi has shown an impressive blend of physicality, awareness, and attacking instinct.

