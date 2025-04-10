Napoli send chief negotiator to London to discuss transfer for Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski as Antonio Conte dreams of reunion with Sweden international in Serie A
Antonio Conte dreams of a reunion with Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski, with Napoli's chief negotiator sent to London to discuss possible transfer.
- Conte wants to reunite with Kulusevski in Serie A
- Napoli send chief negotiator to London to work on deal
- Conte and Kulusevski previously worked together at Spurs