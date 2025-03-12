'Nabi is a terrible decision-maker, the Kaizer Chiefs substitutions were horrible against Cape Town City, but I want those who always defend George Matlou to explain what that performance was! The Finance Minister and Nasreddine are the same, both clueless' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs dropped two points after drawing with Cape Town City, allowing the Citizens to secure four points from their encounters with Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi's frustration with his team continues as they struggle to show character and composure in front of goal. Kaizer Chiefs played to a disappointing draw against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. The result saw Amakhosi drop two crucial points, keeping them in eighth place on the table. Their lackluster performance left many supporters frustrated with the team's inconsistency. GOAL has gathered fan reactions, highlighting the divided opinions on the match and Nabi's tactics.