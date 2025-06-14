Mzansi pride takes flight: Mamelodi Sundowns, Elias Mokwana, Thembinkosi Lorch & Co. set for Fifa Club World Cup spotlight

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup in the USA isn’t just another tournament, it’s a celebration of Mzansi talent rising to meet the global game.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the kings of the Premier Soccer League, are front and centre, ready to take on the world. But the story doesn’t end with them.

From Pretoria to Tunis to Casablanca, South African stars are making power moves. Elias Mokwana’s explosive pace is turning heads at Esperance. Thembinkosi Lorch and Cassius Mailula have teamed up in Morocco to give Wydad Casablanca that South African spark. These aren’t just cameos, they’re headline acts in clubs built to win.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more local, former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, now boss of African heavyweights Al Ahly, is part of the mix too. The world may call it the Club World Cup, but for South Africans, it’s a chance to watch our best shine, lead and fly the flag with pride on football’s biggest club stage.

Here, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know about South Africa’s presence at the Fifa Club World Cup.