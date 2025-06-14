This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns, Elias Mokwana of Esperance) & Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Mzansi pride takes flight: Mamelodi Sundowns, Elias Mokwana, Thembinkosi Lorch & Co. set for Fifa Club World Cup spotlight

FIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FCT. LorchE. MokwanaC. MailulaSouth AfricaFEATURESUlsan HD FCFluminenseBorussia DortmundSekhukhune UnitedEsperanceFlamengoChelseaClub LeonWydad CasablancaManchester CityJuventusAl-AinJ. RiveiroOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCInter Miami CFPalmeirasBenfica

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup in the USA isn’t just another tournament, it’s a celebration of Mzansi talent rising to meet the global game.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the kings of the Premier Soccer League, are front and centre, ready to take on the world. But the story doesn’t end with them.

From Pretoria to Tunis to Casablanca, South African stars are making power moves. Elias Mokwana’s explosive pace is turning heads at Esperance. Thembinkosi Lorch and Cassius Mailula have teamed up in Morocco to give Wydad Casablanca that South African spark. These aren’t just cameos, they’re headline acts in clubs built to win.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more local, former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, now boss of African heavyweights Al Ahly, is part of the mix too. The world may call it the Club World Cup, but for South Africans, it’s a chance to watch our best shine, lead and fly the flag with pride on football’s biggest club stage.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know about South Africa’s presence at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now