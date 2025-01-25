FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-ARSENALAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'You stupid pr*ck' - Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card has Arsenal fans fuming at 'one of the worst decisions you'll ever see' by referee Michael Oliver after youngster tripped Wolves defender Matt Doherty

M. Lewis-SkellyArsenalWolverhampton vs ArsenalWolverhamptonPremier League

Referee Michael Oliver has been slammed by Arsenal fans for a controversial red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly after he tripped Wolves' Matt Doherty.

  • Lewis-Skelly was given a straight red card
  • VAR deemed it to be a high tackle above the ankle
  • Arsenal fans bashed Oliver for the harsh call
