'You stupid pr*ck' - Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card has Arsenal fans fuming at 'one of the worst decisions you'll ever see' by referee Michael Oliver after youngster tripped Wolves defender Matt Doherty M. Lewis-Skelly Arsenal Wolverhampton vs Arsenal Wolverhampton Premier League

Referee Michael Oliver has been slammed by Arsenal fans for a controversial red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly after he tripped Wolves' Matt Doherty.