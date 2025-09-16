Getty Images Sport
Where is Mykhailo Mudryk? The truth behind Chelsea man's ongoing doping case with winger backed as '100% innocent' despite looming threat of four-year ban
Mudryk's Chelsea future uncertain amid doping ban
Mudryk was charged with a doping offence by the Football Association more than nine months ago, with his legal team fighting his case since then. The winger has maintained his innocence but he is facing a four-year ban from football. Now, BBC Sporthave provided the lowdown on the 24-year-old's situation.
- Getty Images
What is happening with Chelsea outcast Mudryk?
The report states that Mudryk did not knowingly ingest any banned substance, and he reportedly passed an unverified lie detector test earlier this year, too. He came into contact with meldonium, which can increase respiratory capacity and stamina, while on duty with the Ukraine national team. It is 'unclear' how he ingested this, but for the time being, he is training alone in London with a private coach at private facilities, as he cannot go to Chelsea's headquarters. His last public appearance was after the Blues' Conference League final win over Real Betis in late May, a game he watched 'in a private capacity'.
Despite everything, the 24-year-old is said to be in good physical and mental health.
Chelsea's Mudryk told he is '100 per cent innocent'
BBC Sport states that Mudryk's former club stands to lose £30 million ($41m) in add-ons, but his old side says that isn't important right now.
Shakhtar sporting director Darijo Srna told the news outlet: "When we speak about Mudryk, we don't think about the money, we speak about the human being. We feel so sorry for him. We know he is 100% innocent - he will show that. We support him like an ex-player, a human being, and a friend. We don't think the money is important."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Mudryk and Chelsea?
Mudryk, who joined Chelsea for an initial £61m ($83m) in January 2023, will hope his legal team, fronted by Morgan Sports Law, can successfully prove his innocence. But it may be quite a while before he plays again, as Paul Pogba had 18 months out of the game for a doping ban.
Advertisement