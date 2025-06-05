This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'My wife loves Egypt!' Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro reveals reunion with his loved ones in North Africa after separation during Orlando Pirates stint - 'The mental toll of working away from family'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroInter Miami CFFIFA Club World CupAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFAl Ahly SC

The 49-year-old opted against extending his stay in Mzansi despite a relatively successful stint with the Sea Robbers.

  • Riveiro left Bucs in search of a new challenge
  • Al Ahly have given him a chance
  • Spaniard opens up on living with family
