Mshishi magic returns: How Themba Zwane’s comeback could define the rest of 2025 for Mamelodi Sundowns & Bafana Bafana

After a lengthy injury spell out, Themba Zwane made his return in the Caf Champions League semi-final first leg against Al Ahly on Saturday.

The 35-year-old captain hadn’t featured since September 2024 but came back just in time to influence what is shaping up to be a defining year for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.

With a fresh one-year contract extension secured, Zwane’s experience and class could prove vital in the Premier Soccer League title race, Caf Champions League push, Club World Cup participation, Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the reinforcement of Mshishi’s return.

