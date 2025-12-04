Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling to get it right in transfers, initially bringing players who struggle to make an impact on the pitch.

However, it seems their scouting department did well especially in the last two transfer windows where most of the new signings have made an impact.

Glody Lilepo, Gaston Sirino, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Thabiso Monyane, Flavio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Inacio Miguel are just some of the players who have made an immediate impact for the club. Others are doing quite well, but the likes of Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga are still yearning for their competitive debut.

The depth in the squad has also made it easier for co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze to seamlessly rotate the players.