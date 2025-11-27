Motaung Jr. warns Kaizer Chiefs against immature celebrations to good start to the season ahead of 'January's true test'

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations coming as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, domestic football will experience many matches played over a short period. Chiefs are set to compete in the PSL, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup early next year.

The club's Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. is wary of the negative impact that this might have on the players and team at large.

“We have jam-packed fixtures coming up from January since the AFCON is coming and the World Cup next year. I think the period when we come back in January will be the true test of where we are. So, it is very much keeping our heads on the ground and making sure that we stay focused," he told the media.

"We have done very well in terms of one area, which is reducing the number of goals that we concede, but now we need to make sure we convert our chances. It is a work in progress.

"I think the technical staff in the first team, coach Khalil, and coach Cedric are working very hard together with the analysis team. There is a lot more understanding. I know that we had a result that we didn’t want this past weekend, but we are very focused, and this is a work in progress, and everyone is working. We will talk at the end of May.

"It is very much collective and stems from a few years ago when we took a deliberate step to restructure and lower our average age and take a different direction. If you look at the set-up of the technical team at the youth level and their proximity to the first team, that is the transitional area that we invested in.Very much a plan," Motaung added.