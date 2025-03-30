Motaungs and Kaizer Chiefs warned that 'there is no difference' between Nasreddine Nabi, Molefi Ntseki, and Arthur Zwane by football expert - 'I see a disaster'
The football exper says that there is no difference in terms of playstyle despite Amakhosi changing coaches and that the club is in big trouble.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chiefs lost again under Tunisian coach
- Nabi under pressure amid poor results
- His tenure compared with his predecessors
🟢📱