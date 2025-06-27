Motaungs and Kaizer Chiefs slammed for signing their own 'Steven Gerrard' - 'He was playing in the second or third division, Vodacom League... Sipho Mbule was going to make a huge difference'

The Soweto giants are reportedly close to completing a deal with the 26-year-old midfielder who has been compared to a Liverpool FC icon.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chiefs are said to be close to signing Chislett

The Durban-born midfielder is said to have landed in SA

A former Amakhosi star is not convinced by Chislett 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱