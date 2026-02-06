Motaung blames 'tight schedule' for Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup exit but insists Amakhosi have to bounce back in CAF Confederation 'Cup final'

In his interview with the media, Chiefs' Football Manager Bobby Motaung has pointed out fatigue as the reason why the club fell at the DHL Stadium. He insists the players have been subjected to many back-to-back intense games.

“It’s a tough one. We have been on a tight schedule with competitions. The League, the CAF Confederation Cup, and the Nedbank Cup," he said in a presser.

"So we will now focus on the League and the Confederation Cup. We lost, and it’s out of the picture now.”

“It’s a Cup final for us on Sunday. We need to qualify, and we need to be positive. We have been doing well so far, up until the loss on Wednesday. So we have to regain our confidence and bounce back and be positive.

"For us, it’s very important. We want to go to the final of this Cup [Confederation Cup]. We have this Cup to challenge for, and we have the League to challenge for," Motaung concluded.