Motaung blames 'tight schedule' for Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup exit but insists Amakhosi have to bounce back in CAF Confederation 'Cup final'
- Backpage
Chiefs' struggle in Cup outings this season
By virtue of finishing ninth last season, Kaizer Chiefs failed to qualify for the MTN8, which is played by teams finishing in the top half of the Premier Soccer League.
In the Carling Knockout, Amakhosi were eliminated in the initial round by Stellenbosch, who won in the penalty shootout following a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time.
The Glamour Boys thought they would avenge the loss when they faced Stellies in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32, only to fall 2-1.
,
- Backpage
Motaung explains the loss
In his interview with the media, Chiefs' Football Manager Bobby Motaung has pointed out fatigue as the reason why the club fell at the DHL Stadium. He insists the players have been subjected to many back-to-back intense games.
“It’s a tough one. We have been on a tight schedule with competitions. The League, the CAF Confederation Cup, and the Nedbank Cup," he said in a presser.
"So we will now focus on the League and the Confederation Cup. We lost, and it’s out of the picture now.”
“It’s a Cup final for us on Sunday. We need to qualify, and we need to be positive. We have been doing well so far, up until the loss on Wednesday. So we have to regain our confidence and bounce back and be positive.
"For us, it’s very important. We want to go to the final of this Cup [Confederation Cup]. We have this Cup to challenge for, and we have the League to challenge for," Motaung concluded.
- Backpage
What is remaining for Chiefs?
Chiefs are now hoping to win either the Premier Soccer League or the CAF Confederation Cup.
In the South African top-tier, the Glamour Boys are placed third with 30 points, five less than leaders and traditional rivals Orlando Pirates.
The defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are third, having registered 32 points so far.
Amakhosi are third in Group D of the CAF inter-club second-tier competition with seven points, the same as Al Masry, who trail Zamalek by a point, but with a superior goal difference.
The forthcoming assignment
On Sunday, Chiefs host Al Masry, on Sunday knowing they have no room for mistakes if they are to make the knockout phase.