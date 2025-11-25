Idrissa Gueye vs Michael Keane, Lee Bowyer vs Kieron Dyer & the most infamous football team-mate fights

There is little doubt that Gueye was the aggressor in this case; the 36-year-old sold the centre-back short with a weak pass deep in his own half, and Bruno Fernandes seized on the loose ball to flash a first-time shot just wide of Jordan Pickford's far post. Refusing to take accountability for his own error, Gueye launched into a frenzied tirade and gesticulated furiously at his team-mate as they came together in their own box.
After Keane had pushed him away, the Senegal international responded by planting a slap on his cheek and was swiftly given his marching orders by the watching referee, with a combination of Pickford and Iliman Ndiaye struggling to restrain their still-incensed colleague as they escorted him from the pitch. Gueye was swift to apologise, and he has his team-mates to thank for holding on to grab a remarkable and rare away victory over Man Utd.
This was the latest entry in the limited catalogue of players on the same team coming to blows. Below, GOAL looks back on some of the most infamous incidents of football infighting of all time...