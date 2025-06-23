Morgan Rogers salary: How much does Aston Villa star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Morgan Rogers' salary at Aston Villa

English youngster Morgan Rogers signed for Aston Villa during the January transfer window of the 2023-24 season. The attacking midfielder had previously spent four years with Manchester City without making a single Premier League appearance, undergoing multiple loan spells at various English clubs. Rogers joined Championship side Middlesbrough in 2023 before moving to Villa Park in February 2024.

The youngster has settled perfectly into Unai Emery’s system at Villa and has been delivering consistent performances for the Premier League side. He played a key role in Aston Villa’s Champions League campaign, helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition before being knocked out by PSG in a thrilling tie.

Rogers signed a six-year contract with Villa, keeping him at the club until 2030, along with a decent wage for a young player.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out how his wages compare to some of the best-paid players in the world!

*Salaries are gross