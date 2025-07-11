Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham OFF?! Nottingham Forest refuse to sanction £60m deal for midfielder after 'illegal approach' from Spurs with official complaint sent to Premier League M. Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Tottenham Premier League Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White has hit a major roadblock, with Nottingham Forest accusing the North London side of making an 'illegal' approach to their star midfielder. Despite Spurs triggering the 25-year-old’s £60 million ($81m) release clause, Forest have reportedly ceased all communication and are preparing a formal complaint to the Premier League.