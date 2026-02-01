More goals than Cristiano Ronaldo! Why Ivan Toney followed CR7 to the Saudi Pro League as England World Cup hopeful makes bold Premier League statement

A hat-trick in his latest outing took him to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts, ahead of Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, and Toney is thoroughly enjoying his time in Jeddah - having savoured Asian Champions League success last season.

He has told The Mirror of following in Ronaldo’s footsteps and being pleasantly surprised by the quality of competition in Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t know too much about the Pro League, but then Ronaldo moved here in 2023 and a few others followed. When the option came around for me to move, I dived deeper into it to see what it was about. And, by that point, it was looking good.

“Then when I arrived here and had my first session with the team – even though they are not all ­players that are well known, they can all play football. Obviously, everybody’s going to have opinions on the standard, but I feel they shouldn’t form an opinion without knowing what it’s actually like.

“Once I’d arrived here, I knew it was going to be tough, and that I just had to get my head down and work hard, as I ­always have done. Thankfully, that’s paying off. I believe in myself, and what I can bring to any team. There are good players here, and a good bunch as well. I’ve always believed in my qualities and my ability to score goals, especially with good players around me to help and assist me.”

