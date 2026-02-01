Getty/GOAL
More goals than Cristiano Ronaldo! Why Ivan Toney followed CR7 to the Saudi Pro League as England World Cup hopeful makes bold Premier League statement
Big-money transfer: When Toney left the Premier League
Toney starred in the English top flight for Brentford, posting 20 goals for the Bees at the highest possible level in 2022-23. His exploits attracted plenty of attention, but he was ultimately priced out of a move to a heavyweight outfit in his homeland.
A lucrative offer was put to the 29-year-old striker by Al-Ahli in August 2024, and a £40 million ($55m) transfer was subsequently agreed. Toney has plundered 56 goals through 72 appearances for his current employers.
- Getty Images Sport
Rival of Ronaldo: Toney chasing down Golden Boot
A hat-trick in his latest outing took him to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts, ahead of Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, and Toney is thoroughly enjoying his time in Jeddah - having savoured Asian Champions League success last season.
He has told The Mirror of following in Ronaldo’s footsteps and being pleasantly surprised by the quality of competition in Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t know too much about the Pro League, but then Ronaldo moved here in 2023 and a few others followed. When the option came around for me to move, I dived deeper into it to see what it was about. And, by that point, it was looking good.
“Then when I arrived here and had my first session with the team – even though they are not all players that are well known, they can all play football. Obviously, everybody’s going to have opinions on the standard, but I feel they shouldn’t form an opinion without knowing what it’s actually like.
“Once I’d arrived here, I knew it was going to be tough, and that I just had to get my head down and work hard, as I always have done. Thankfully, that’s paying off. I believe in myself, and what I can bring to any team. There are good players here, and a good bunch as well. I’ve always believed in my qualities and my ability to score goals, especially with good players around me to help and assist me.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
England World Cup squad: Will Toney play back-up to Kane?
Toney is hoping that his exploits will earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the 2026 World Cup, as he takes inspiration from England captain Harry Kane - a man he is looking to provide back-up for at FIFA’s flagship event.
The powerful frontman said of taking his game to another level: “In the past year I’ve felt a real sense of anticipating where the ball could drop. People who don’t really know football would say that it’s luck.
“Even when you see Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scoring all their goals, people will still say the same thing. But it’s not luck. Strikers have the hardest job in football because when a team doesn’t win, strikers are the ones automatically looked at.”
- (C)Getty Images
Saudi Pro League vs Premier League: Toney makes competition claim
Questions have been asked of whether Toney’s decision to head for Saudi will ultimately cost him a place in England’s squad, but he maintains that no step down in class has been taken.
Toney - who has been a team-mate of ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and one-time Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - added: “I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, there are players in this league that could still play in the Premier League. The standard is high. I’ve played in the Premier League. I should know.
“If Al-Ahli were in the Premier League, we’d finish quite high. That’s my personal opinion. People might kill it, no problem. But I know my team-mates, and I know their qualities. You have to be on it every week, because if you’re not, you get pushed over. You have to be in the right mindset.”
Toney is not competing for European qualification in the Premier League, but does have Al-Ahli sat third in the Saudi Pro League - level on points with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr ahead of a meeting with table-topping Al-Hilal on Monday.
Advertisement