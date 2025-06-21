This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Monnapule Saleng, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates future hangs in the balance but did the Kaizer Chiefs linked-winger cause cracks in the Buccaneers dressing room? Amakhosi star's father responds

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCFIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs FluminenseFluminenseM. SalengKaizer Chiefs

The 27-year-old wideman endured a difficult season on the sidelines after starting the term on fire and threatening to be the league's best player.

  • Saleng had a clash with his bosses at Pirates
  • That saw him miss the better part of last season
  • Zwane comments on the impact of Saleng's issue
