Monnapule Saleng’s representatives issues statement on Orlando Pirates' frozen-out star - 'Our silence should not be misconstrued as an endorsement of the narrative being presented against him'
The Bucs star's representatives address the sensitivity of their client’s situation and are working towards an amicable solution for both parties.
- Saleng absent after alleged failed transfer
- Has received national team call-up despite absence
- Pirates preparing for Marumo Gallants