The Buccaneers winger has not played a competitive match since December 2024.

Monnapule Saleng had a fallout with Orlando Pirates after the wideman failed to secure a move to Al Ahly.

The speedster has reportedly boycotted training and subsequently been excluded from the matchday squad even after he returned to training.

His agency has moved in to comment on Saleng's situation and fans have taken an interest in the matter as GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.