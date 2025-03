The Sea Robbers are keen on having the 26-year-old beyond the initial contract that expires in June.

Orlando Pirates have exercised their right to extend Monnapule Saleng's deal by two years.

It was not an anticipated move, owing to what has been happening between the player and the club.

Saleng has not played for Bucs since December last year when he featured in the team's 0-0 draw against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League.

Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL.